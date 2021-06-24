Dechert Settles With Worker In Post-Stroke Firing Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP and a former site manager who sued both the firm and a legal services provider for allegedly discriminating against him after he had a stroke have reached a settlement, according to a joint status report filed Thursday in D.C. federal court. The one-page report told the court that plaintiff David Rudd, Dechert and Document Technologies LLC have reached an agreement in the matter concerning Rudd's termination from his former role post-stroke. The report signaled that the agreement should be signed in the upcoming days, but no further details of the settlement were shared in the filing. Rudd worked at...

