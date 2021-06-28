Campolo Middleton Launches Cannabis Practice In New York

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- New York law firm Campolo Middleton & McCormick LLP has announced the launch of a cannabis practice group, in the wake of Gov. Andrew Cuomo signing into law a legalization and taxation bill earlier this year. Campolo Middleton partner Arthur Yermash, who will head up the new practice, told Law360 it was launched officially in June, though the firm had already been advising clients on cannabis-related issues for months. The group will provide guidance for cannabis businesses, entrepreneurs and service providers using the firm's experience in various areas, including corporate, mergers and acquisitions, and labor and employment, the firm said in...

