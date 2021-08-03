Massachusetts Powerhouse: Latham & Watkins

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The 10th anniversary of Latham & Watkins' Boston office may have fallen "smack dab in the middle" of the coronavirus pandemic, as managing partner Hans Brigham put it, but that hasn't dampened his spirits. That's because the office's anchor practice areas — including mergers and acquisitions and private equity, emerging companies and litigation — are humming with no signs of slowing down, and the firm's work over the past year has landed them a spot among Law360's Massachusetts Powerhouses. On the deals side, there's a steady pipeline of startups and drug developers seeking capital. Meanwhile, the firm's litigators cite an active...

