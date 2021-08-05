Massachusetts Powerhouse: Ropes & Gray

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A steady hand during a Massachusetts pandemic year, Ropes & Gray LLP dispatched its expertise to critical public health demands while also notching big wins for clients and steering businesses through the unpredictable times. Ropes & Gray responded to the public health crisis by advising Gov. Charlie Baker's pandemic task force, aiding the Supreme Judicial Court effort to reduce the prison population, and helping life science firms develop vaccines and testing tools to combat the virus. The unpredictable and unprecedented year also presented opportunities for clients to ink major deals, including the $11.3 billion sale of Dunkin' Brands to Arby's parent company...

