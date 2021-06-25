Hemp Tea Co. Won't Dodge THC Suit On Residency Basis

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge rejected health supplement company Total Life Changes LLC's request to toss a proposed class action brought by a woman claiming she lost her job due to unknowingly drinking THC-laced tea, saying her recent move out of state isn't grounds for dismissal. U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis said that even though consumer Marilyn Williams left Minnesota, she is still able to sue under three of the state's consumer protection and fair business statutes because the alleged harm she experienced happened while she was a resident. The Thursday decision also rejected TLC's argument that Williams' suit would not...

