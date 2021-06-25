Ariz. Pot Dispensary Settles TCPA Suit Over Auto Texts

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A chain of marijuana dispensaries that was hit with a proposed class action for allegedly flooding customers with unwanted marketing texts has reached a settlement with the woman who brought the suit, according to an Arizona federal court filing. Pima County, Arizona, resident Sharyl Duboise filed a notice of settlement on Thursday saying she and Infinite Bloom LLC, which does business as Bloom Dispensaries, have reached a settlement regarding her individual claims. The filing does not include details about the deal, and counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests to provide details about it. "Plaintiff and defendant are...

