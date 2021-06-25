Credit Agency Accused Of Deceiving Investors In $73M Fund

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has slammed a credit reporting company and related parties with a lawsuit in New Jersey federal court alleging they duped investors in raising more than $73 million for a now-bankrupt fund that extended lines of credit to subprime lenders. The agency on Thursday accused Microbilt Corp. and the other defendants of making a series of misrepresentations about their process of selecting lenders, their monitoring of the investments and the management team operating the fund, including by concealing the outsize role of former CEO Philip N. Burgess Jr. following his prison stint in a tax fraud...

