Calif. Bill To Nix Certain Gendered Language Sent To Gov.

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- After clearing the California Legislature on Thursday, a bill is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk that would eliminate gendered language in the state law referencing governmental and constitutional officers. Assembly Bill 378, sponsored by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, cuts out parts of the state code where constitutional office holders are only referred to as "he" or "him." "As the first woman elected lieutenant governor while our laws still refer to the lieutenant governor as 'he' and 'him,' I am living proof that these changes are long overdue," Kounalakis said in a release. "Making our code gender neutral will pave the...

