UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (June 25, 2021, 5:28 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen a bankrupt classic car dealer sue PwC for negligence, a Siemens unit take action against the government-backed company building Britain's new high-speed railway and a group of individuals sue claimants' boutique Leigh Day Solicitors. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims filed in the U.K. Financial Services Rockhopper Exploration PLC and another v. ADVFN PLC British oil and gas company Rockhopper filed a Part 8 claim on June 24 seeking a Norwich Pharmacal order against investment information platform ADVFN. Norwich Pharmacal orders are often used in fraud cases and require banks to...

