Tobacco Giants Lose Bid To Avoid Labor Exploitation Suit

Law360, London (June 25, 2021, 5:06 PM BST) -- A lawsuit brought by thousands of Malawian farmers accusing BAT and Imperial of engaging in labor exploitation can go ahead, a London judge ruled on Friday, dismissing an attempt by the tobacco companies to have the case thrown out for lack of evidence. More than 7,200 Malawi tobacco farmers have launched a group action at the High Court, accusing two cigarette giants of engaging in child exploitation and forced labor. (iStock) High Court Judge Martin Spencer said the application by the companies to have a claim brought by more than 7,200 Malawian tobacco farmers struck out because the claimants did not have sufficient proof were...

