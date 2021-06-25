Ocado Settles With Ex-Execs In Fight Over Confidential Info

Law360, London (June 25, 2021, 5:47 PM BST) -- Ocado Group PLC announced on Friday that it has settled its lawsuit against two former executives who used company data to launch a rival business, although the online grocer said it will proceed with related litigation against an ex-Jones Day attorney accused of destroying evidence in the case. Ocado said that co-founder Jonathan Faiman, former employee Jonathan Hillary and the competing business they set up, Project Today Holdings Ltd., made a "significant payment" to the grocer as part of the settlement. The deal also includes an agreed statement of facts in which the two men acknowledge that Hillary, while still employed...

