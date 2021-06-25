Paul Hastings, Foley & Lardner Lead $2.2B Plex Systems Sale

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 10:26 AM EDT) -- Private equity firm Francisco Partners, advised by Paul Hastings, will sell cloud software provider Plex Systems to Foley & Lardner-led industrial parts manufacturer Rockwell Automation for $2.22 billion in cash, the companies said Friday. The transaction sees San Francisco, California-based Francisco Partners selling Troy, Michigan-headquartered Plex Systems to Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Rockwell Automation Inc., according to a statement. In Plex Systems, Rockwell Automation picks up a cloud-based software provider serving the manufacturing industry with more than 700 customers across 37 countries. Customers are spread across an array of sectors, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, food and beverage and electronics. "This acquisition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS