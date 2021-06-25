PTAB Won't Hear 2 Daiichi PGRs On Cancer Antibody IP

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said it won't review a Seagen Inc. cancer drug delivery patent being challenged by Daiichi Sankyo Inc. and AstraZeneca, noting that the drugmakers offered few assurances that they won't pursue the same invalidity arguments in parallel district court litigation. In a pair of decisions Thursday, the PTAB found it appropriate to exercise its discretion to deny the post-grant reviews in light of its precedential Fintiv decision, which laid out six factors the board must consider when determining whether to grant a patent review when there's pending district court litigation. Daiichi's parent company, Daiichi Sankyo Co....

