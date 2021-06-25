Latham, Simpson Thacher Rep Car Wash Co.'s $563M IPO

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Car wash operator Mister Car Wash Inc. was one of at least six operating companies that began trading Friday after pricing a $563 million initial public offering that was led by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters' counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. In addition to the Tucson, Arizona-based business, five biopharmaceutical-focused companies focused on matters such as treating psychiatric disorders, bacterial infections and cancer also began trading June 25 in IPOs that raised a combined $609 million. Mister Car Wash sold 31.25 million shares at $15 each, while certain investors sold 6.25 million of their shares, according to a statement....

