NY AG Says NRA's Counterclaims Way Off Base

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Lying, retaliation and squandering charitable donations are not constitutionally protected free speech, New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged Thursday as she asked a state judge to dismiss claims by the National Rifle Association in response to her suit to dissolve the group. The broadside came as the attorney general disputed NRA counterclaims that her suit to dissolve the tax-exempt "social welfare organization" was a politically motivated abuse of power. "Illegal conduct is not subject to First Amendment protection," James' filing said. "There is no constitutionally protected right to use charitable funds on no-show consulting contracts, for lavish expenditures for insiders,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS