7th Boston Cop Admits OT Scam As Feds Prep New Charges

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 1:49 PM EDT) -- A seventh Boston cop pled guilty Friday to stealing from the city by falsely claiming overtime in the department's evidence warehouse, as prosecutors prepare to file new charges against officers still fighting embezzlement accusations in the sweeping case. William Baxter, 62, told U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris in a late-morning Zoom hearing that the government got it right when it claimed that he frequently left early from special overtime assignments despite claiming pay for the full shift. "Did you deliberately bill the government for time you did not work?" Judge Saris inquired of Baxter after a government attorney outlined the...

