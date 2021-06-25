Albright Tackles Claim Construction, Objections In New Order

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has issued another administrative update for how patent cases are conducted in his court, including a switch-up on how claim construction is briefed. In a standing order Thursday, the Western District of Texas judge made it so defendants file the first opening brief for Markman hearings, rather than the plaintiffs. This will apply to all cases where the opening brief is due at least 30 days from the order. Then he said that during depositions, objections should be "stated concisely and in a nonargumentative and non suggestive manner." As examples, he provided "'Objection, leading,' 'Objection, compound,'...

