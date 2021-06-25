Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pharma Co. Sues Insurer For Coverage In Opioid Suits

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical company KVK-Tech is suing one of its insurers for not helping to cover hundreds of lawsuits accusing it of failing to warn patients of the dangers of opioid medications, according to a Friday notice moving the suit to an Alabama federal court.

The Pennsylvania-based KVK-Tech told an Alabama state court last month that Navigators Specialty Insurance Co. had improperly denied it excess coverage for the suits on the basis that it notified the insurer of its claims too late. KVK-Tech is being sued across the country, along with other major pharmaceutical companies including Purdue Pharma and Pfizer, for allegedly exaggerating...

