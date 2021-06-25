Minor Additions Mollify FTC On 7-Eleven's Speedway Deal

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission signed off Friday on 7-Eleven's already-consummated $21 billion purchase of Speedway after the companies tweaked a proposed settlement, but not without parting shots expressing frustration and lingering intra-agency rancor over the companies' decision to close the deal while a probe remained underway. The deal permitting the merger, approved on a 4-0 vote in which brand-new FTC Chair Lina Khan did not participate, is virtually identical to a previous one struck between agency staffers and the companies, which called for the divestiture of 293 stores to resolve concerns of overlap in the market for retail gasoline. But the...

