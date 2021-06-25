Len Elmore On Why Justices' NCAA Ruling May Go Too Far

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Lawyer, former basketball player and television commentator Len Elmore told Law360 he is concerned that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision will push college athletics into an "arms race" and that the value of a college education is getting lost in the conversation over amateurism. Len Elmore Elmore, a Harvard Law-trained attorney and college basketball commentator who has appeared on ESPN, CBS Sports and Fox Sports, spoke with Law360 just days after the Supreme Court's 9-0 ruling in NCAA v. Alston that the NCAA's amateurism rules are not exempt from federal antitrust law. The June 21 ruling affirmed a lower court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS