Amazon's Ring Can't Arbitrate Minors' Hacking Claims

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Thursday that Amazon unit Ring LLC can't send to arbitration hacking claims by twelve minor children that its security smart-home devices exposed them to cyberattacks, finding that they're not bound by user agreements entered into by their guardians. In a 20-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald denied in part Ring's bid to send proposed class claims to arbitration, finding that the minors, as well as an elderly nursing home resident, were not bound by agreements entered into online by a proposed class of consumers who bought and registered Ring's home-security devices. "The court agrees with plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS