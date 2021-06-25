Companies Scramble To Meet SEC's SolarWinds Info Deadline

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- After the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent companies a request for information about their potential exposure to the now infamous SolarWinds cyber breach last week, they are scrambling to meet the short deadline and seeking clarity on how to avoid penalties, attorneys told Law360. The SEC recently sent requests asking companies to voluntarily provide previously undisclosed information and related documents showing how they may have been affected by the SolarWinds breach revealed in December. Multiple attorneys have confirmed to Law360 that they are working with clients who received the SEC request, which they said was sent out on or around...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS