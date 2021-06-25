IP Hires: Perkins Coie, Merchant & Gould, Duane Morris

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP and Merchant & Gould PC are among the latest firms to bolster their intellectual property teams, while a former Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge has been brought on by Duane Morris as a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Here's what you need to know about these and other notable hires. Duane Morris Monté T. Squire Duane Morris LLP has announced Monté T. Squire, a former administrative patent judge, has joined the firm's Wilmington office as a partner in the intellectual property practice group in what marks a "homecoming" to the Delaware bar for Squire....

