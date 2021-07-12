6 Cybersecurity Events That Have Defined 2021

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The first half of 2021 has been highly eventful for cybersecurity, with fallout from Moscow-backed spies breaching U.S. government networks, ransomware hackers holding a major U.S. pipeline hostage and attackers infiltrating a file-sharing software company to net victims that included a BigLaw giant. Here, Law360 takes a closer look at six of the biggest cybersecurity episodes of the year so far. Kremlin Allegedly Hijacks Software Update to Breach U.S. Agencies What was supposed to be a routine security update for customers using SolarWinds Corp.'s popular information management platform became an international incident this year after U.S. authorities accused Russia of tampering...

