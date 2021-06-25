Sotheby's Auctions NFT Commemorating Debut Jay-Z Album

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A nonfungible token of an artwork celebrating Jay-Z's debut album, "Reasonable Doubt," went up for auction at Sotheby's auction house on Friday, just days after a federal judge halted a co-founder of Jay-Z's former record label from auctioning off the copyright to the album as an NFT. Sotheby's is auctioning an NFT of "Heir to the Throne" through July 2. "Heir to the Throne," an animated digital piece based on the "Reasonable Doubt' cover," is currently bidding at $9,000, the Sotheby's site shows. The auction started Friday and is open through July 2. Sotheby's said it will accept payment in cryptocurrency...

