Alamo Drafthouse Seeks More Time To Premiere Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt dine-in movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas asked a Delaware judge Friday to give it more time to file a Chapter 11 plan following its asset sale last month, seeking to extend the period during which it has the exclusive right to propose a plan. In its motion, Alamo Drafthouse said its employees and managers have been working hard through the first four months of the case to obtain post-petition financing, negotiate and close on an asset sale, and to reject or renegotiate burdensome lease obligations, leaving it little time to prepare a Chapter 11 plan. "Completing these tasks has...

