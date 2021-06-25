Zurich Looks To Take Out In-N-Out's Pandemic Coverage Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. urged a California federal judge at a hearing Friday to toss In-N-Out Burger's bid for pandemic coverage, arguing that the hamburger chain can't prove direct physical loss or property damage any more than an Uber driver can prove his car was damaged by a COVID-infected passenger. The analogy was one of several tossed out by both sides during the video conference hearing before U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton on Zurich's motion for judgment on the pleadings. The insurance company told her In-N-Out failed to state any cognizable legal claim when it argued that it should be...

