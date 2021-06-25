Judge Mulls Hagens Berman $48M Fee Bid In Disk Drive MDL

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco federal judge on Friday skeptically probed Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP's revised request for roughly $47.8 million in legal fees for work performed in securing $205 million in optical disk price-fixing settlements, repeatedly questioning how much weight he should give the amount initially submitted in its lead class counsel bid. While Hagens Berman was jockeying with other firms for the top spot to represent indirect buyers accusing Samsung, Toshiba, Panasonic and other computer parts makers of participating in an industry-wide conspiracy to bump up the cost of the drives, it submitted a proposed fee arrangement of $25.8 million,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS