Rayburn Cooper Can't Escape Malpractice Suit, Judge Finds

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal magistrate judge has recommended denying an attempt by North Carolina law firm Rayburn Cooper & Durham PA and one of its partners to toss a legal malpractice suit filed against them over a metal manufacturer's bankruptcy. In an 18-page report, U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher J. Burke on Friday said the dismissal motion should be rejected, finding that although Rayburn Cooper and its partner John R. "Jack" Miller may not have directly entered into a written contract with the creditor, they may have had a "third party" relationship or "implied contract" that enables claims against them to stand....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS