Credit Suisse Says Libyan Fund's Bribe Claim Is Too Late

Law360, London (June 28, 2021, 5:11 PM BST) -- The Libyan Investment Authority has run out of time to sue Credit Suisse over alleged bribes paid to a businessman to close a major investment during the last financial crisis, the investment bank said as a trial kicked off on Monday. Libya's sovereign wealth fund is time-barred from suing Credit Suisse at the High Court over alleged payment of bribes, the bank has claimed. (AP Photo/Keystone, Gaetan Bally) The sovereign wealth fund is time-barred from suing Credit Suisse as it could have launched the fraud lawsuit more than six years before November 2019, when it finally filed the claim with the High Court,...

