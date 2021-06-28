3 Firms Steer Thoma Bravo's $2B Qad Take-Private Deal

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Qad Inc. announced Monday that it will go private through a deal with investment firm Thoma Bravo guided by Paul Weiss, Paul Hastings and Kirkland & Ellis that values the manufacturing logistics company at about $2 billion. Founded in 1979, Santa Barbara, California-headquartered Qad develops cloud-based software for global manufacturers to monitor their supply chains and streamline production, among other tasks. The all-cash agreement sees Thoma Bravo paying $87.50 per share. Qad CEO Anton Chilton will continue to head the company under the deal terms, according to Monday's joint announcement. In it, Chilton called the agreement a "compelling opportunity to build...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS