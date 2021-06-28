Justices Won't Referee Fight Over Wash. Coal Export Denial

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 2:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Montana and Wyoming's fight to have the court hear as a matter of original jurisdiction their argument that Washington state wrongly denied a water quality certificate for a proposed coal export facility. Seven justices denied Montana and Wyoming's motion for leave to file a bill of complaint in their proposed challenge of the Washington permit decision. As is typical, the justices did not give a reason for the denial. Washington state regulators rejected a Clean Water Act Section 401 permit for Lighthouse Resources Inc.'s coal export project, and the other states argued its actions...

