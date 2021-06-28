PTAB Upholds All Challenged Claims In LED Patent

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld all 11 challenged claims in an LED patent that was challenged by Satco Products Inc., giving a boost to Seoul Semiconductor in a parallel case in New York federal court in which it has asserted the patent against Satco. In a decision Friday, the board found that all five of Satco's invalidity arguments, two based on anticipation and three on obviousness, fail. On one of the anticipation grounds, the board said Satco had failed to show that a journal article published in 2002 discloses a key element of the claimed invention, and so...

