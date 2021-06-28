Auto Co. Wrong To Accept Supplier's VAT Info, UK Court Says

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- An auto exporter erroneously accepted legal conclusions about the fraudulent nonpayment of value-added tax by its supplier, a U.K. appeals court ruled in overturning a lower court's dismissal of VAT against the importer. The exporter, Hi-Octane Imports, did not oppose the contention made by HM Revenue & Customs before the First-tier Tribunal that the supplier from which it purchased automobiles failed to pay VAT on the vehicles, the Upper Tribunal ruled Thursday. Therefore, the FTT had no right to challenge the contention and conclude that there was no VAT fraud, the appeals court said. Hi-Octane later sold six of the cars...

