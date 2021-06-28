Justices Vet Court Review Of Non-Discretionary BIA Orders

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 10:48 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to assess an Eleventh Circuit decision holding that courts lack authority to review "non-discretionary" determinations by the Board of Immigration Appeals related to findings of inadmissibility. The case turns on two provisions of the federal immigration statute. One, under Section 1255 of the law, entitles migrants without lawful immigration status to apply for residency based on an application for labor certification and other factors. A second, under Section 1252, states in part that "no court shall have jurisdiction to review … any judgment regarding the granting of relief under Section ...1255 of this title."...

