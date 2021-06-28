Don't Stay Crypto Fraud Case, SEC Tells Pa. Judge

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants to press forward with its case against two brothers accused of misappropriating millions of dollars via cryptocurrency investment funds, contending that pausing the matter would be premature since there aren't currently any criminal charges pending against the pair. In a brief filed Friday, the SEC told U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy that he shouldn't grant a stay requested by attorney Shane Hvizdzak and joined by his brother, Sean Hvizdzak. "To stay the matter now would delay resolution and the return of assets to victims, causing unjust prejudice to the SEC and investors," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS