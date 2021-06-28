UK Competition Unit Probes S&P's $44B Bid To Buy IHS Markit

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- United Kingdom competition authorities disclosed a probe Monday into S&P Global Inc.'s bid for data and analytics firm IHS Markit Ltd. in an all-stock deal that values the London-headquartered target at $44 billion, including debt. The Competition and Markets Authority offered only its most basic insight into the probe. The agency is considering whether the deal would create a merger worthy of its attention and if the transaction "may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services." IHS and New York-based ratings agency S&P appear to...

