Exxon Unit Wants Another Shot At Bad Faith Claims

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Corp. unit XTO Energy has urged a North Dakota federal judge to reconsider his tossing its bad faith claims against an insurer in a coverage dispute over a 2016 explosion, saying it must get a chance to be briefed on the insurer's alleged misconduct. XTO said on Friday that the court did not consider the parties' previous agreement in its decision granting partial summary judgment to Commerce and Industry Insurance Co. and throwing out XTO's bad faith claims. In May, U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland said XTO's three insurers, CIIC, Berkley National Insurance Co., and StarStone National Insurance Co....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS