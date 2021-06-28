Eagles' Insurer Says Pa. Rulings Back COVID Coverage Denial

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Factory Mutual Insurance Co. backed its bid to toss the Philadelphia Eagles' federal suit over COVID-19 losses Friday by citing two recent favorable state court rulings tossing similar suits, one brought by minor league baseball teams and another filed by Philadelphia-based law firm Spector Gadon. The insurer noted that in a decision earlier this month, Judge Gary S. Glazer of the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas nixed a suit brought by the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in Allentown, Pa., Trenton Thunder in Trenton, N.J., and Erie SeaWolves in Erie, Pa., against Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co., finding that revenue lost as...

