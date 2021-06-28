Justices Won't Hear News Aggregator's Copyright Fight

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined to clarify the scope of the implied-license trademark infringement defense in the Internet age when it denied certiorari on Monday to a subscription-based aggregator fighting a jury verdict finding it infringed a blog's copyrights by sharing its posts. Newstex LLC argued in its petition for a writ of certiorari to the high court in March that MidlevelU, a website for health care professionals, allowed it to share content posted on its blog and therefore there is no copyright infringement. Newstex said that many websites make selections in their code either prohibiting content scraping and copying or...

