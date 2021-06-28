AGs Support Bill Giving FTC Disgorgement Authority

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- More than two dozen state-level attorneys general sent a letter to Congress supporting legislation that would give the Federal Trade Commission the authority to seek money from bad actors directly in court following a major loss at the Supreme Court earlier this year. The coalition of 28 enforcers, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, sent a letter of support for the Consumer Protection and Recovery Act to leaders in the House and Senate on Monday. The bill, introduced in April by Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., would allow the FTC to seek monetary relief...

