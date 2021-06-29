Haynes and Boone Adds Capital Markets Pro In Houston

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 12:32 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP recently hired a former Thompson & Knight corporate partner in Houston, the firm announced Monday. Stephen Grant is joining Haynes and Boone after spending over five years at Thompson & Knight. Before that, he spent another five years as an associate at Vinson & Elkins LLP. Grant's practice has focused on the energy sector, having represented both oil and gas companies as well as oilfield services companies. Grant said the firm's Houston office needed more capital markets attorneys, and he was drawn to them in part by their success servicing renewable energy clients. "It's a firm that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS