Bitcoin 'Inventor' Gets Default Win In Copyright Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Self-styled Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright has won a default judgment in a U.K. suit in which he accused a Bitcoin-focused website operator of violating his alleged copyright in the cryptocurrency's founding white paper. Cøbra, a pseudonym for the operator and publisher of bitcoin.org, did not provide a formal answer to Wright's court challenge, setting up a default judgment in Wright's favor. On Monday, the court granted Wright's requests for an injunction barring Cøbra from making the Bitcoin white paper available for download in the U.K., according to a Monday announcement from Wright's legal counsel at Ontier LLP. Court documents for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS