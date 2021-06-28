Mo. Distillery Loses Trademark Infringement Coverage Fight

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Cincinnati Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover a Missouri distillery for trademark infringement suits over the distillery's monogram-label whiskey, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes ruled that Jacob Rieger & Co., owner of the distillery, can't recover attorney fees from Cincinnati spent in two federal suits filed in Oregon and Missouri involving the trademark dispute between the distillery and Domaine Serene Vineyards and Winery Inc. Judge Wimes granted summary judgment to Cincinnati on Friday in its coverage dispute. The distillery isn't covered for the time before notice was given for the Oregon suit and Rieger's parent company,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS