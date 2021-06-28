Juul Reaches $40M Deal With NC Over Teen Vape Marketing

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina attorney general on Monday announced that Juul has agreed to pay $40 million to end claims that the e-cigarette company aggressively marketed its products to youths and spurred a wave of teen vaping addiction, in the first such state settlement. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement that the consent order with Juul Labs Inc. bars the company from using marketing that appeals to people under the age of 21, advertising on social media, advertising outdoors near schools and sponsoring sporting events and concerts. It's also barred from making claims that compare the health effects...

