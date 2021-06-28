Kanye West Accuses Walmart Of Making Copycat Yeezy Shoes

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Kanye West has hit Walmart with an unfair competition lawsuit in California state court, accusing the retail giant of being "immoral, unethical, oppressive" in selling knockoffs of the hip-hop mogul's "Yeezy Foam Runner" shoes. In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, West alleges Walmart is selling a "virtually indistinguishable" version of the Foam Runner shoes, a slip-on sneaker clog made out of foam produced from algae that came out last June. In a new lawsuit, Kanye West alleges Walmart is selling a "virtually indistinguishable" version (top) of the "Foam Runner" shoes (bottom), a slip-on sneaker clog...

