Court Nixes Western Digital Ex-Exec's Suit On Tax Fraud Claim

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a former Western Digital executive's suit claiming he was fired after he alerted authorities to possible tax fraud totaling $1.9 billion, saying federal whistleblower protection laws don't apply because the events occurred in Brazil. Federal whistleblower protections don't apply to conduct that happens overseas. (Getty) The events that led to the firing of Western Digital's former executive, Airton Amorim De Almeida, happened while he was employed by the company's foreign subsidiary in Brazil, according to an order issued Friday. Federal whistleblower protection laws don't apply to conduct that occurs overseas. De Almeida's falling victim to a...

