10th Circ. Revives New Mexico Solar Fee Dispute

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday revived a suit brought by rooftop solar owners and others that argue a New Mexico municipal utility imposed unlawful and discriminatory monthly fees on them, saying that leaving the lower court's decision in place would create an improper circuit split.

The unanimous panel said three circuit courts have applied a framework to determine whether a challenge under the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act, which seeks to halt discrimination against certain small-scale power producers, should move forward in federal or state court. But, instead of following that framework, a lower court judge decided to take a different...

