House Votes To Repeal Decades-Old War Authorizations

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed bills repealing decades-old congressional authorizations for the Gulf War and for countering potential aggression in the Middle East by the then-Soviet Union, as lawmakers sought to reclaim their authority to declare war. Lawmakers passed H.R. 3261, repealing the 1991 authorization for the use of military force, or AUMF, that underpinned the Gulf War, and H.R. 3283, rolling back a 1957 AUMF to support Middle Eastern countries against "armed aggression from any country controlled by international communism," in a single 346-66 vote covering several largely uncontroversial bills. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS