Australia Launches WTO Dispute Over Chinese Wine Duties

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Australia has launched a trade dispute against China at the World Trade Organization over "excess" countervailing duties on wine imports, according to a WTO filing circulated Monday. In the five-page filing, Australia said the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China wrongly imposed countervailing duties, ranging from 116.2% to 218.4%, on its wine imports in March following an anti-dumping investigation. According to Australia, China "incorrectly" initiated the investigation into Australian wine imports without garnering sufficient evidence. "China used an inadequate methodology to determine an amount of subsidization, and therefore improperly levied countervailing duties on imported Australian wine products in...

